Kris Jenner Gets A Little Tipsy After 13 Glasses At A Napa Valley Winery

Kris Jenner loves herself a glass of wine or three.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Tries To Scare Sleeping Kris Jenner But Her Prank Doesn’t Go As Planned

In a preview clip for Thursday’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, everyone’s favourite momager gets a little tipsy with her daughters at a Napa Valley winery.

“So, this last winery is kind of our go-to whenever we come to Napa, so it’s tradition to stop by. My mom, every time so far, gets her drunkest at this winery,” Khloe Kardashian says. “Clearly, they have amazing alcohol ‘cause Kris is two sheets to the wind, as she would say.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Has Mom Kris Jenner On A Taco Hunt Following Lasik Eye Surgery In ‘KUWTK’ Preview

In the clip, Jenner trips over her words on her way to her thirteenth glass of wine.

“My lucky number,” she says.

Jenner’s comment prompts a laughing fit that lasts a hilariously long time.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.