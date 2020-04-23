Drake’s Mattress Costs More Than $550,000: ‘The Bed Lets You Float’

Drake’s new mattress costs more than a lot of people make in a decade.

Drizzy dove deep into his one-of-a-kind Toronto mansion in a recent issue of Architectural Digest. One of the mind-blowing revelations from the magazine is how Drake spent nearly $555,000 on a single mattress.

Photo: Publicist via Complex

“The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” Drake told AD. “The bed lets you float…”

The “Grand Vividus” mattress is the work of fifth-generation family-owned Swedish bedmaker Hästens. They are popular among the affluent. They craft luxury mattresses with prices starting around $20,000. Horsehair, wool, cotton, flax and high-coil springs add to the hefty price tag.

Photo: Architectural Digest

“The more horsehair allows for the bed to conform more and allows for the bed to breathe more,” Hästens Los Angeles owner Linus Adolfsson told Complex. “If we look at the beds from $10,000 and up to $390,000, it’s a very big difference in the [number] of materials in the beds.”

Fun fact: Hästens sends a team to each customer’s home three to five times a year to flip and massage the mattress at no additional cost.