Kate Winslet Reveals She’s Been ‘Paranoid’ About Being Trapped In Her House Ever Since 2011 Fire

Kate Winslet is looking back on a life-altering moment.

In an interview with Candis magazine, the “Titanic” star talks about being caught up in a fire on Necker Island in 2011.

“That was probably the biggest crisis that I’ve ever faced — it obviously makes you more anxious, and I’m now paranoid about house fires, which I didn’t used to be,” Winslet recalls, according to the Daily Mail.

“I’ll constantly make sure I’ve turned off the stove, blown out all the candles, I’m always unplugging hairdryers and hot tongs and checking them obsessively three times to make sure that yes, I really did unplug them and I really did switch them off,” she continues. “It does have an impact on you.

Luckily, Winslet was with her now-husband Edward ‘Ned’ Abel Smith at the time of the blaze.

“You could be the person who grabs the head torch and the one pair of trainers we had on the island and be the practical sort,” she says. “That was what Ned did. Me? I grabbed a bra and the family passports, so what does that tell you about me?”