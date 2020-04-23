‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Star J. August Richards Comes Out As Gay In Emotional Instagram Live

J. August Richards is getting real with his fans on Instagram.

In an emotional livestream with his “Council Of Dads” co-star Sarah Wayne Callies, the “Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star, 46, shared his sexual identity and the similarities he shares with his character, Dr. Oliver Post, a gay black man who is married with a daughter.

“If I think about why I even got involved in this industry, it was really to combat oppression,” Richards said. “I knew how I was affected by the people of colour I saw on television, or that I didn’t see on television, so this being a married, gay man, with a family … on television, I don’t take anything I do lightly, and you have an opportunity to put an image into millions of homes. I wanted that image to be honest and I wanted it to be correct.”

“Honestly, it required me to show up fully in a way that I don’t always when I’m working,” he said. “I knew that I could not portray this gay man honestly without letting you all know that I am a gay man myself. I’ve never done that with the people that I’ve worked with. That responsibility carried me to do that because I knew how important it is to other people out there like me, who would need to see that role model.”

“Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is currently in its seventh season.