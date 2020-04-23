Jerry Seinfeld Spoofs James Bond In Teaser For New Netflix Standup Special ’23 Hours To Kill’

Jerry Seinfeld is returning to the stage for a new Netflix standup special, “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill”.

Netflix released a trailer Thursday, in which Seinfeld takes on the role of 007, managing to escape his evil enemy Blowfish before delivering his jokes to the audience.

Credit: Netflix

Seinfeld asks in the clip, “Who designed the bathroom stall with the under-display viewing window?

“So we can all see the lifeless collapse of pant legs and tragic little shoe fronts that are just barely poking out underneath the impotent belt lying helpless.”

The show will see Seinfeld unveil his first new material in 22 years, with his last standup special being in 1998: “I’m Telling You for the Last Time”.

He then revisited old material for 2017’s “Jerry Before Seinfeld”.

The new hour-long Seinfeld special “reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy with a never-before-seen set,” a press release states.

It was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and “showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life.”

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” launches on Netflix May 5.