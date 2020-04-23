Morgan Wallen Gives Acoustic Performance Of ‘Chasin’ You’ On ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’

Morgan Wallen continues to ride the wave of popularity with his No. 1 single “Chasin’ You”.

During night four of ET Canada and the CCMA Foundation’s week-long concert series “Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD”, the singer gave fans a very special performance of the smash-hit from his home in Nashville.

With over 191 million global streams, “Chasin’ You” recently became Wallen’s third consecutive No. 1 single in Canada, following his platinum No. 1 “Whiskey Glasses” and his collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, “Up Down”.

And with 2.5 billion streams around the world, it’s safe to say the Tennessee-native is poised to be country music’s next superstar.

“It’s a huge blessing to me,” Wallen tells ET Canada of the success of “Chasin’ You”. “It’s been cool to see how a song that was really just for you has translated just so well to a whole group, a whole audience.”

Although there wasn’t much of a party from the depths of quarantine, Wallen admits he and his cousin “definitely raised a few” in honour of his latest No. 1.

“It’s a special thing for me,” says the ACM nominee. “I appreciate all the love all you Canadians have given me.”

And of course, the singer is not slowing down anytime soon. Wallen just debuted the heartfelt “More Than My Hometown”, giving fans another glimpse at his highly anticipated sophomore album, which is due out later this year.

In addition to Wallen’s performance, Canada’s own James Barker Band, MacKenzie Porter, Tim Hicks, and Guylaine Tanguay also performed from the comfort of their own homes on Thursday’s show.

Fans can watch their performances below.

The concert series is in support of Food Banks Canada and Unison Benevolent Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Canadians wishing to donate can do so via a one-time or monthly donation option at the CCMA Foundation website, or by texting CCMA to 20222.

“Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD” continues through Friday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global and will broadcast simultaneously on Corus country radio stations Country 105, CISN Country 103.9 and Country 104.

Click here for the full concert lineup.