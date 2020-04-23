Shakira Graduates From An Online Ancient Philosophy Course From University Of Pennsylvania Amid COVID-19 Quarantine

Looks like Shakira has been extremely productive during her quarantine period amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer shared what she’s been up to on Twitter, revealing she recently graduated from an online Ancient Philosophy course through the University Of Pennsylvania.

While sharing a selfie and a photo of her certificate, Shakira wrote, “I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep.”

Even though she’s finished now, Shakira admitted the course was a lot of work.

Adding, “Thank you, Plato and predecessors, for all the ‘fun’ over the past month!”

