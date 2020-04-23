Baz Luhrmann Samples The Queen For New ‘Sunscreen’ Song Self-Isolation Remix

Baz Luhrmann has updated his song “Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen)” for the age of self-isolation.

RELATED: The Queen And Prince William Both Release Easter Messages

This week, the “Moulin Rouge” director released a new version of the spoken word song, featuring a sample of Queen Elizabeth’s televised address reassuring the public about the coronavirus pandemic.

The new remix also includes a sample of the British WWII classic “We’ll Meet Again” by Vera Lynn.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Lead Birthday Messages With Sweet Post As The Queen Turns 94

On his Instagram post, Luhrmann encouraged fans to record their own videos of singing and dancing to the track, and he’ll use the submissions to create a video to go along with the project.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, Luhrmann was at work directing a new Elvis Presley biopic co-starring Tom Hanks, who tested positive for the virus last month.