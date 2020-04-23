Allison Janney Totally Forgot She Was In ’10 Things I Hate About You’

Allison Janney can’t always remember all the movies she’s starred in.

RELATED: Allison Janney Details Challenges Of ‘The West Wing’ Reboot

This week, the actress popped up in the comments on an Instagram post highlighting her iconic role in the 1999 teen comedy “10 Things I Hate About You”.

“I don’t understand! What is this????? What am I in that I forget I was in?” Janney asked.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy And Allison Janney Get Cut From ‘Star Wars’, ‘Cats’ & More In ‘Late Late Show’ Skit

In fairness to the Oscar-winner, her role, though memorable, was not huge. Janney played Ms. Perky in the film, school’s guidance counsellor and writer of erotic fiction.

“10 Things I Hate About You” also starred Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.