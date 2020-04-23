The Rolling Stones Release New Song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

The Rolling Stones are back with “Living in a Ghost Town”, their first new release since 2012.

The iconic band premiered the music video for “Living in a Ghost Town” on Thursday. The apocalyptic Mick Jagger-led track is appropriately titled considering the current global pandemic. That is why The Rolling Stones decided to release it at this time.

‘‘So the Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now,” Jagger said in a press release. “We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is.”

“We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing,” Keith Richards added. “And then s**t hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it.”

The new song follows 2012’s release of “Doom and Gloom” from the Stones’ 50th-anniversary compilation album GRRR!