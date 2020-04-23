Halle Berry Offers Up A Chance To Join Her At MMA Fight While Supporting Charities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Halle Berry is taking her love of MMA to the next level, all while supporting charities in the process.

The Oscar-winning actress accepted UFC President Dana White’s challenge of joining in on a new initiative to let fans have the chance to attend an MMA fight in Las Vegas, sitting VIP with Halle Berry. She will also treat the winner to dinner and drinks before the fight.

Fans can enter the contest by donating money to the #AllInChallenge. The proceeds will go to the charities providing relief to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going through an unprecedented time and I want you to know we’re all in this together,” White said in a video shared to Berry’s Instagram page. “And nobody should have to wonder where they are going to get their next meal.”

In order to support charities around the U.S., White and Berry are donating the “most bada** UFC package” ever.

To get more stars in on the #AllInChallenge action, Berry and White nominated Conor McGregor, Dwayne Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Mark Wahlberg and Tyler Perry to join in and possibly donate their own experiences.

For more information, visit their website here.

Berry isn’t the only star to join the #AllInChallenge, Courteney Cox enlisted all her “Friends” co-stars to donate a ticket for one donor and five of their friends to attend the HBO Max “Friends” reunion with Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro also announced their support of the program, giving fans the chance to visit them on the set of their upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon”, directed by Martin Scorsese.

In addition, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake and Ellen DeGeneres have kick-started programs of their own.