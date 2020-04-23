Hoda Kotb Is In Tears As She Officiates Surprise Zoom Wedding For Arizona Couple

Hoda Kotb ended up in tears as she pulled off the ultimate surprise during Thursday’s “Today” show.

Kotb, who is an ordained minister, officiated an Arizona couple’s wedding after they were forced to cancel the ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

John Sizer managed to keep the surprise Zoom event a secret from his wife-to-be Melanie Mulvihill. He set it all up with Mulvihill’s maid of honour, Kira Sullivan.

When she was eventually told what was happening, Mulvihill, who explained in the VT that she put everything into the ceremony before it had to be cancelled, appeared to love every minute, especially when she was surprised with a song from Russell Dickerson.

Dickerson belted out “Yours” as the newlyweds had their first dance.

“It ultimately comes down to love, and I’m just happy my family and friends all could be present and I got to marry the love of my life,” Mulvihill said. “It will be something to remember forever.”

The wedding was originally due to take place on April 18 in Phoenix.