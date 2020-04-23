Shailene Woodley Says ‘Legally I Was Stuck’ Starring In ‘Secret Life Of The American Teenager’

Shailene Woodley doesn’t look back fondly on the show that made her famous.

In a new interview at Bustle, the 28-year-old gets candid about her time on the series “Secret Life Of The American Teenager”.

“There were a lot of things that were written into the scripts that not just me, but a lot of the cast, disagreed with,” she says of the show. “There were belief systems that were pushed that were different than my own. Yet legally I was stuck there.”

The experience on the show led Woodley to be more open about her beliefs publicly.

“To this day it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” she says. “So being on ‘Secret Life’ propelled me to be more vocal about my own belief systems.”

Explaining how she got legally locked in to starring on the “Secret Life”, Woodley says, “I read [three] episodes and I signed a contract for six years.”

The actress adds that the initial episodes “all hit home. I had friends in high school who were pregnant. It felt like everything that I wanted to be sending into the world.”

“Secret Life” ran for six seasons, starting in 2008.