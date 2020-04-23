The Offspring Cover Joe Exotic’s ‘Here Kitty Kitty’ While Social Distancing With Cat Costumes

The Offspring want to put a smile on people’s faces during the coronavirus pandemic by delivering their cover of “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic’s “Here Kitty Kitty”, complete with cat costumes and surgical masks.

Covering the song about Carole Baskin feeding her husband Don to tigers, the band makes sure to stay six-feet apart as they wear masks while accompanied by a drummer in a tiger suit. The original song featured in “Tiger King” was not actually performed by Exotic but by Clinton Johnson Band.

“Like many of you, we are going a little stir crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours too,” The Offspring said in a statement.

The accompanying video by the band also features some dancing cats and a skateboarding tiger.

“The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers,” they said in the statement. “In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song and video.”