Ricky Gervais Says People ‘Mistake’ His Jokes For Being A Window To His Soul

Ricky Gervais doesn’t want to be defined by his jokes.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the comedian and five-time Golden Globes host talks about why he doesn’t have a problem making harsh jokes about celebrities in the audience.

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Reveals Hosting The Oscars Would Be ‘Really Tempting’

“And I’ve got nothing against those people, really,” he says. “I think that’s the mistake people make: They think that every joke is a window to the comedian’s soul – because I wrote it and performed it under my own name, that that’s really me.”

Gervais continues, “And that’s just not true. I’ll flip a joke halfway through and change my stance to make the joke better. I’ll pretend to be right wing, left wing, whatever wing, no wing… I’ve got to be a court jester, but a court jester’s got to make sure that he doesn’t get executed as well.”

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Won’t Be Reviving ‘The Office’ Because ‘David Brent At 60 Is Too Sad’

The comedian also responded to picking up conservative fans after his monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes.

“I didn’t notice that on Twitter until a couple of disgruntled liberal elites suddenly said, ‘Oh, Gervais is alt-right now,'” he says. “And I went, what? What’s right-wing about taking the mickey out of the richest, most powerful corporations on the planet?”