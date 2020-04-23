‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Coming Back For Second At-Home Episode

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” is going remote… again.

The venerable sketch show will be back on the air with another at-home episode, set to air this Saturday, April 25.

The show announced its return with a preview showing all the “SNL” players getting their Zoom streams sorted.

“SNL” aired its first at-home episode on April 11, featuring sketches recorded over video chat in the comedians’ homes, along with an opening monologue by Tom Hanks and musical guest Chris Martin.

The show hasn’t announced a host or musical guest for its second go-around.

Tune-in to “Saturday Night Live At Home”, Saturday, April 25 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.