Michael Bublé Announces New ‘Brand New Album’ In The Works

Michael Bublé is making good use of his time social distancing.

RELATED: Michael Buble Sings With His 1-Year-Old Daughter Vida

The Canadian star announced on Thursday that he has started work on a new album. Bublé, 44, last released his milestone 10th studio album, Love, in Nov. 2018. The new project comes as Bublé and many other Vancouver residents stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I’ve officially started working on a brand new album. pic.twitter.com/GlqfmyhuyW — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) April 23, 2020

“I’ve officially started working on a brand new album,” Bublé tweeted on Thursday alongside a photo of the singer playing the piano with a sheet of paper in front of him.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Moans About Having To Watch ‘Love Is Blind’

Bublé has only just begun the foundations of the album. As such, he has not revealed an album title or release date.