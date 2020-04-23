Lili Reinhart Dismisses ‘Old’ Photo Of Cole Sprouse And Kaia Gerber: ‘Twitter Is The Most Toxic’

Lili Reinhart is quickly putting to rest the silliness surrounding a photo of Cole Sprouse and Kaia Gerber.

Reinhart, 23, and Sprouse, 27, have been separated during quarantine, but the “Riverdale” co-stars and real-life couple were dragged under the spotlight recently after an image of Gerber at Sprouse’s house. This had some people ringing the “cheating” alarm.

Sprouse quickly shut down the non-story on Instagram. A source close to the couple told E! News the images are old.

“The photos of Kaia at Cole‘s house are old,” the source told E! News. “Cole and Kaia are just friends and have never been romantic.”

Reinhart has now addressed the situation and shunned those on social media spreading it.

“Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media,” she wrote in now-deleted tweets, per Glamour UK. “People are a**holes for the sake of being a**holes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable a**.”

“Dear everyone on social media, Don’t put down people for the sake of putting them down,” she added on Instagram. “Don’t be a f**king a**holes. The world doesn’t need any more of that s**t.”

The source confirmed to E! News that the couple is still happily together.