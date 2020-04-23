Jonas Brothers Debut Trailer For Second Documentary ‘Happiness Continues’

The Jonas Brothers have a special treat for fans, a brand new documentary.

Meant as a follow up to latest year’s “Happiness Begins”, the new Amazon Prime Video doc titled “Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film”, will take fans along on their uber-successful tour this past summer.

The brand new trailer, which debuted Thursday, is full of behind-the-scenes footage of the brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick, performing all over the world including stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto and more.

The clip even features glimpses at the trio’s life at home, with Joe and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, Nick and Priyanka Chopra and Kevin with his wife Danielle Jonas and their two adorable little girls, Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3.

Last year’s “Happiness Begins” followed the brothers in their 6 years in the spotlight, their breakup and their eventual reunion.

“Happiness Continues” launches on Amazon Prime Video on April 24.