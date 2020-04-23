Taylor Swift Roasts Scooter Braun: ‘Paying $330 Million For My Music Wasn’t Exactly A Wise Choice’

Taylor Swift is warning her fans about her former record label, Big Machine Records, and roasting Scooter Braun in the process.

Swift took to Instagram on Thursday to warn her fans that Big Machine Records is releasing a live performance by her from 2008.

“I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight,” Swift began. “This record is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18.”

“Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight,” she continued. “I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.”

The 10-time Grammy-winner proceeded to roast Braun and company buying her music last year through his purchase of her former label Big Machine Records late last year.

“It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest sheets and realized that paying $330 million for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money,” she teased.

“In my opinion,” Swift concluded. “Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.”