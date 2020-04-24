Shawn Desman And Tebey Release Reimagined Cover Of Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

Shawn Desman and Tebey are bringing the ’80s back.

On Friday, the Canadian co-writers and lifelong friends released their new single “Never Gonna Give You Up”, a reimagined cover of the 1987 international pop smash by Rick Astley, through the Jayward Artist Group.

ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante spoke with Desman from his home in Toronto, where the platinum-selling pop star discussed his love of ’80s classics and his particular affinity for Astley’s songs.

“I’m such an ’80s head in terms of music. It’s my favourite era of music,” Desman says. “And actually it’s funny because my band members [and] my dancers would be on tour and I’d be listening to [‘Never Gonna Give You Up’] and they’re like, ‘What are you listening to?’ And I’m like, ‘Guys, this is Rick Astley! This is a smash.’ And I always got made fun of.”

Desman and Tebey’s new version of Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” is the first single with their collaborative project RadioClub. And, according to Desman, who stopped making music in 2015 after the “business got sucked out” of him, Tebey came to him last year with the idea of RadioClub as a way to make music on their own terms and to also “get features on songs.”

“We put out the stuff that we are passionate about,” he says. “We don’t have to ask [for] permission [or] whatever. We’re going to put out the music that we love.”

Explaining that “Never Gonna Give You Up” is “a great introduction” to RadioClub, he adds, “I think this new take that we’ve done is actually a great take on an old classic.”

Speaking with Bustamante, the Juno Award-winning artist says that he garnered his passion for music early on from his father who had all the “coolest” vinyls.

He reveals, “As soon as the new, hottest thing came out, he had a vinyl and we were listening to it.”

Desman adds that while he hasn’t been pushing a career in music onto his kids, his daughter already loves to sing.

“She already has a voice — crazy — at 5-years-old. I can already hear it and I see it already, man, it’s nuts.”