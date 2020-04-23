Uma Thurman Cuts Daughter Maya Hawke’s Hair And Fans Are Calling It The ‘Mia Wallace’

Like mother, like daughter.

Fans are getting nostalgic after Uma Thurman posted a photo of herself cutting her daughter Maya Hawke‘s hair. In the pic, the 49-year-old actress is snipping Hawke’s tresses into a blunt bob. Followers couldn’t help but comment that the look resembled Thurman’s hairstyle as Mia Wallace in the 1994 Quentin Tarantino classic “Pulp Fiction”.

“Home hair cuts bring us back home. We are all finding our selves again,” Thurman captioned her home haircut pic. Thurman shares 21-year-old Hawke with ex-husband Ethan Hawke.

“Mia Wallace cut,” one fan wrote, with another writing, “Mia Wallace Junior ❤️❤️.”

Thurman became a household name after her involvement in Tarantino’s films, with Wallace among her more iconic characters.