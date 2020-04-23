Prince William Teases He Won’t Watch ‘Tiger King’ As He Avoids ‘Shows About Royalty’ In ‘Blackadder’ Skit

Prince William was a good sport as he joined Stephen Fry to kick-off “The Big Night In” fundraiser for coronavirus relief.

In a skit, Fry’s “Blackadder” character General Melchett attempted to Zoom with Prince William.

“Come on, even 5-year-olds have mastered Zoom,” Melchett complained in the video as Prince William’s screen went black.

“Have you seen anything good on TV?” It is hell without ‘EastEnders’,” William questioned to which Melchett suggested “Tiger King”.

RELATED: Baz Luhrmann Samples The Queen For New ‘Sunscreen’ Song Self-Isolation Remix

“Ah yes, I tend to avoid shows about royalty,” William responded.

Melchett then gave the Duke of Cambridge his last time warning. “I’m on my way. Let me just try to find my socks and my shoes,” William said while looking down. “And my trousers.”

👏 Thank you to all our incredible key workers! #ClapForOurCarers Ahead of the nation showing their appreciation for our tireless key workers, The Duke joined #Blackadder’s General Melchett @StephenFry for some video call fun on #TheBigNightIn@ComicRelief | @BBCCiN pic.twitter.com/eUfAtFWIuT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020

The entire Cambridge family, including Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Kate Middleton carrying Prince Louis, all emerged outside their front door to clap for healthcare professionals.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Adorable New Photos Of Prince Louis To Celebrate His 2nd Birthday On April 23

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall joined in as well.

This isn’t the first time the Cambridge kids showed their support. Last month, the Duchess of Cambridge shared a cute video of the kids clapping to show their support.