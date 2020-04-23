Keith Urban Debuts ‘Quarantine Hair’ And It’s A Look

Keith Urban is sporting a different look during quarantine.
The country music heartthrob traded in his iconic locks for a new look that leaves him completely unrecognizable.
In an Instagram post, Urban shared his “quarantine hair” ‘do, admitting that the new look is what happens when you don’t have access to a hairdresser while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Captioning the selfie, showing his hair combed over the front of his face, totally covering his eyes, he wrote, “Honestly… do I even need a caption? #QuarantineHair.”
Urban’s hair hasn’t always looked like this, in fact, during his appearance in last weekend’s “One World: Together at Home” concert, Urban looked like his normal self. Especially with wife Nicole Kidman by his side for a cameo.
What a night! A huge thank you to @ladygaga, @glblctzn, and @who for having me and arranging this entire show along with EVERYONE who performed and gave their time. Once again our hearts and thanks and prayers of gratitude go out to all the health care workers on the frontlines and behind the scenes everywhere who have sacrificed so much and continue to do so. We love you all – KU #TogetherAtHome