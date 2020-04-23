Quentin Tarantino Finally Shares Gimp’s Backstory From ‘Pulp Fiction’

Its been 26 years since Quentin Tarantino released “Pulp Fiction”, and he’s now finally sharing the backstory to the character Gimp.

Gimp, played by Steve Hibbert, appeared in the film during the iconic scene where Butch (Bruce Willis) and Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) are being tied up and held prisoner in the basement of a pawnshop. In the scene, the character is dressed head to toe in a leather bondage suit.

And since Tarantino’s script doesn’t provide any insight into who Gimp was, the character has become a mystery to “Pulp Fiction” fans.

But Tarantino has finally shared his thoughts.

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Once Drunk-Pitched Pierce Brosnan A James Bond Movie

“It doesn’t quite play this way in the movie, but in my mind when I wrote it, the Gimp’s dead,” he told Empire magazine. “Butch knocked him out and then when he passed out he hung himself.”

He added, “In terms of backstory, he was like a hitchhiker or somebody that they picked up seven years ago, and they trained him so he’s the perfect victim.”

“Pulp Fiction” hit big screens in 1994.