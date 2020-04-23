Ashley Graham Breastfeeds Son In Photo For Special COVID-19 Issue Of Vogue

Ashley Graham is happily letting her personal and professional worlds collide in an upcoming photo spread for Vogue.

On Thursday, the model shared a photo on Instagram from the upcoming issue, in which she’s standing in a field in front of a barn, cradling her infant son Isaac in her arms as he suckles on her breast.

“My husband, Justin, my son, and I have been out here on my aunt’s farm — Being here means so much to me. This is where I would come every summer to see my family and be with my cousins. The most important thing has been remembering to ‘fear not.’ Turn your TV off, get off social media, and remember not just to think positively, but to speak it,“ she tells Vogue.

She concludes by thanking the magazine “for featuring me among so many amazing creators.”

The upcoming issue of Vogue promises to be the most unusual issue yet, directly addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like you, no doubt, I’ve been left reeling by the dramatic changes we’ve experienced in the space of a few short weeks and the constant emotional challenges of striving to look after our families, friends, colleagues — and ourselves,” Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour wrote in her editor’s letter.

The June/July 2020 issue, Wintour wrote, was put together remotely, and she shared her hope that “we have created a document of this moment for the years to come: a poignant reminder of how we were all acutely missing the miracles of everyday life and the joy that they can bring.”