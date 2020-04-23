Report: ‘Succession’ Cast Receiving Big Pay Raises For Season 3

When “Succession” returns with its third season, the cast will be almost as rich as the wealthy characters they play.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, which is reporting the claims of “multiple sources” that the series’ main cast members will be receiving some substantial raises.

As THR points out, ensemble casts have been known to negotiate together to gain a stronger position (see: “Friends”, “Seinfeld”) but that apparently wasn’t the case with the “Succession” stars.

However, the sources say that the six main “Succession” stars — Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Sarah Snook (Siobhan Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg) — have all seen their salaries increase to roughly the same number, between $300,000 to $350,000 per episode. Brian Cox, who plays patriarch Logan Roy, is believed to have negotiated an even higher per-episode figure.

This, THR points out, is a big bump from their earlier salaries, most of which were less than $100,000 per episode.

A rep for HBO “declined to comment,” added THR.

As for when that third season hits the air, that remains to be seen; “Succession” was scheduled to begin production this month, but — like pretty much every other scripted TV series and film — production has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.