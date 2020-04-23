Ariana Grande Calls Out ‘Degrading’ TikTok Impressions Of Her

Ariana Grande is not impressed with some of the TikTok impressions of her.

In reference to the TikTok users who have posted impressions of her character Cat Valentine from “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat”, the “Thank U, Next” singer shared Jordan Firstman’s “Meme” video on Instagram Stories, writing overtop, “Omg can this please also double as your impression of the ponytail TikTok girls who think doing that Cat Valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me…’cause this really how it feels…‘Degrading its entire value’ I screamed.”

Grande has since deleted her Insta Story.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy Award-winning singer has spoken out about TikTok people impersonating her.

“I just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying eomji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao,” Grande wrote after user Paige Niemann’s impression went viral.