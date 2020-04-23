Mark Ruffalo Celebrates 16th Anniversary Of ’13 Going On 30′ By Giving A Shoutout To Razzles

Has it really been 16 years since Jennifer Garner captured moviegoers’ hearts in the rom-com “13 Going on 30”?

A quick check of the calendar confirms that it has, and Garner’s co-star in the 2004 rom-com, Mark Ruffalo, is paying tribute to the anniversary via social media.

“Happy Anniversary to ’13 Going on 30′ today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time,” he tweeted, referencing his character’s snack of choice, a candy that transforms into gum.

Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time 🍬 pic.twitter.com/FnvwKDN8BF — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 23, 2020

In the female-centric spin on Tom Hanks’ “Big”, Garner plays a 13-year-old girl who magically jumps into her 30-year-old self, witnessing the results of the choices she made on her road to adulthood.

Ruffalo’s nostalgic tweet resurrected the film for fans, who responded by sharing their love of “13 Going on 30”.

Classic movie! I’m watching this again today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PWlNiaJnNF — 🇨🇦 Shawna Social Distancing Rossi 🙏 (@MyRetailTherapy) April 23, 2020

😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Gabe Liedman (@gabeliedman) April 23, 2020

i tried razzles because of you and they were gross, i still love u tho — zoie (@70SCANYONMOON) April 23, 2020

This was THE movie that made me fall in love with you! Still one of my faves to this day pic.twitter.com/3vRhMbEKzY — Emma (@Emmy415) April 23, 2020