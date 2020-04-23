Mick Jagger Talks Surprise Stones Single, New Music & More In Beats 1 Interview

Fans of The Rolling Stones received an unexpected treat on Thursday when the band released a surprise new single, “Living in a Ghost Town”.

Stones frontman Mick Jagger joined Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1 to discuss the new single, and explained how it came to be.

“It wasn’t written for now but it was written about being in a place which was full of life, and then now there’s all bereft of life, so to speak. And when I went back to what I’d written originally lyrically, it was all full of plague terms and things like that,” said Sir Mick of the eerily prescient song.

RELATED: The Rolling Stones Release New Song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

“I never actually used that, but it was all there. It was very close to the times that we’re living through now. But Keith Richards and I both had the idea that we should release it. But I said, ‘Well I’ve got to rewrite it’. Some of it is not going to work and some of it was a bit weird and a bit too dark. So I slightly rewrote it. I didn’t have to rewrite very much to be honest. It’s very much how I originally did it. I was just jamming,” he added.

As Lowe pointed out, it’s been 15 years since the Stones last released an album of original material, and the 76-year-old rock icon explained the reason for the holdup.

“Long time ago. Last original Stones. Yeah, it was so long. And I think one of the problems I personally have with it is that it’s suddenly that you want it to be really good. So I don’t just want it to be a good album, I want it to be great. You know? Yes, I’m very hard on myself,” he said.

RELATED: The Rolling Stones Join In On ‘One World: Together At Home’ Concert With ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

“If I write something or if I write something with Keith Richards or whatever, it’s going to be great,” he adds. “It can’t just be good.”

The full interview — which also includes Stones guitarist Keith Richards — will be released on Friday, April 24.