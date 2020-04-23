Peter Kraus Reveals The Reasons He Never Became The ‘Bachelor’

“Bachelorette” contestant Peter Kraus, who came in second on Rachel Lindsay’s season, is revealing why he turned down the chance to be the next “Bachelor”.

While on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast, Kraus spoke of how he was almost confirmed until a sudden twist ended with Arie Luyendyk Jr. taking the spot.

After turning down the position three times, Kraus finally flew out to Los Angeles to have a more “formal” talk about taking on the role.

“I told [the producers] I had started to talk to someone and they said, ‘Are you guys in a relationship?’ I said, ‘No,’ and they said, ‘Would you be willing to leave that or exit that?'” Kraus recalled. “I wasn’t sure… It was really hard for me and I couldn’t say I would for sure get in an engagement at the end of the show. It wasn’t that I knew for a fact that I didn’t want to. It was more that I couldn’t promise them that I would and I didn’t want to be forced to do it if I said yes to the show.”

The discussion of pay came up and the personal trainer recalled telling producers, “Well, I make considerably more than that already per year. Why would I give up the rest of my life of being ‘Peter The Bachelor’ and no longer just Peter for the amount of money that isn’t life changing?'”

“We all agreed it wouldn’t make sense to pay a lot of money because you’re no longer doing it for the right reasons,” he added.

Yet Kraus added that it wasn’t the paycheck that was a “major factor” but instead his issues on the rushed process of dating on the show.

“I wanted to be able to spend more time with people individually,” he explained. “I wanted to be able to just go into the house and see people in their natural habitat so that way it didn’t feel like they were putting on a show for me. It was more like this is who you actually are when you’re unsuspecting of where I’m at.”

Another suggestion Kraus had was “relationship counselling for myself and the top four or five girls during the process so we could work things out on a deep level. Then I wanted continued support for myself and the person that I chose after the fact, because I saw the pressure that Bryan and Rachel were put under and I thought it was extremely unfair.”

In the end, Kraus and producers couldn’t reach an agreement and thus, he is still single.

“I want to wait until I find someone that is my best friend first and we develop a relationship that is undeniable in its connection and then from there take the next steps in life,” he added. “I’ve grown a lot since being on the show and changed a lot in my life. I think I really know what I want and I’m not wasting my time with things that aren’t there for me.”