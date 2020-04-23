Harry Connick Jr. Performs Star-Spangled Banner With Dedication To Frontline Workers

There might not be any sports right now but that didn’t stop the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The event was kicked off by Harry Connick Jr. who sang a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

“I LOVE the NFL!” Connick Jr. tweeted. “I narrated this clip for the 2020 #DraftAThon and i’ll be opening the draft tonight with a performance of the anthem at 8:05pm ET!”

“Every night in cities across our country and all over the world, thousands gather in the streets, windows and doorways to cheer on the millions of frontline workers fighting this virus and working tirelessly to navigate us through these unprecedented time,” the singer said as he finished the song.

During the Star-Spangled Banner, clips of frontline workers played in respects to all of those working amid the coronavirus pandemic.