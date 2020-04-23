Chris Hemsworth Was Starstruck By Brad Pitt

Even big stars like Chris Hemsworth can get starstruck.

The “Thor” star revealed his dazzling yet awkward meeting with Brad Pitt last year during the “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” premiere.

Hemsworth was at the L.A. event with his wife Elsa Pataky and brother Liam Hemsworth when the encounter happened.

“I met Brad Pitt actually at the ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ premiere,” Hemsworth recalled to People. “He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it. I didn’t get attacked by security team or anything. It was fantastic. He was as wonderful and pleasant as I’d hoped and imagined.”

Hemsworth is currently at his home in Byron Bay, Australia with his wife, daughter India, 7, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 6.