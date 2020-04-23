Tim Gunn Shares ‘Difficult’ Surprise In ‘Making The Cut’ Finale

The final two episodes of “Making the Cut” drop on Amazon Prime Video this Friday but not without some drama.

The show hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will see judges Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzzara, and Chiara Ferragni critic the contestants as they set up a pop-up shop, pitch a business plan to the president of Amazon Fashion and show off their designs in a fashion show.

“This is your biggest assignment yet,” the supermodel and designer says in clips on Instagram. “We’re like proud parents.”

“We are proud parents,” Gunn adds.

Yet Gunn has a “difficult” announcement for the remaining designers, Sander Bos, Jonny Cota and Esther Perbandt.

“It’s very difficult for me to say,” he adds. “There’s going to be an elimination — only two of you will have a final fashion show.”

The final two episodes of “Making The Cut” land on Amazon Prime Video on April 24.