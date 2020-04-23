Kirk Douglas’ Widow Celebrates 101st Birthday Via Social Distancing

Kirk Douglas’ widow Anne Buydens marked her 101st birthday on Thursday, but the celebration was anything but ordinary.

Following the death of the Hollywood icon in February at age 103, Buydens was joined by her grandson to celebrate, but at a safe social distance.

As People reported, Cameron Douglas — Michael Douglas’ 41-year-old son from his first marriage — paid a visit, driving by her home in a special birthday procession.

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones Thanks Fans for Their Support Following Kirk Douglas’ Death

“Here we are, coming to Anne’s 101st birthday,” Cameron Douglas, 41, says in a video shared on Instagram Stories. “First birthday without Pappy. Now we’re going to stay with it as we go through this amazing procession.”

Cameron Douglas/Instagram

Cameron Douglas/Instagram

Cameron Douglas/instagram

He also shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of his grandparents.

Cameron’s half-sister, Carys (shared by Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones) also shared a tribute.

Carys Douglas/Instagram

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones shared their birthday wishes as well.