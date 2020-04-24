Andy Cohen Says He’s Been Banned From Donating Plasma To Help Those Battling Coronavirus Because He’s Gay

Andy Cohen is calling for change after being told he can’t donate plasma to help those still battling the coronavirus because he’s gay.

The host spoke out about the rules during the “Moment of Mazel” segment on his show “Watch What Happens Live”, explaining how plasma is rich in antibodies, so could help those still struggling with the virus.

Cohen, who has now recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, revealed how he was told by the FDA that, to prevent HIV, he was ineligible to donate blood because he’s a gay man.

The star pointed out, “Even the new relaxed rules require gay men to abstain from sex for three months, whether they’re in a monogamous relationship or not before giving blood. Though no such blanket restrictions exist for people of other sexual orientations.”

He added that all donated blood is screened for HIV and a rapid HIV test can be done in 20 minutes or less, so continued to question why he couldn’t donate.

“Why are members from my community being excluded from helping out when so many people are sick and dying?” Cohen asked. “Maybe because we’re valuing stigma over science, I don’t know.

“My blood could save a life, but instead it’s over here boiling.”

“It is bad enough that quarantine has us wondering what day it is, I’m sitting here wondering what year it is,” Cohen concluded. “We need to think about this and do better.”