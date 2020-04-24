Hugh Jackman On His Momentarily Halted Feud With Ryan Reynolds: ‘A Truce Is Not Friendship’

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds may have called a ceasefire but there’s still no love lost.

On Thursday, Jackman appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and addressed his longtime feud with the Canadian “Two Guys and a Girl” star.

“Ryan started it,” Jackman joked. “His insatiable need for attention.”

Now, though, the duelling duo have put aside their feud for a good cause, partnering up for the #AllInChallenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

“The idea came to do something with Ryan. It’s literally something as important as that,” the actor said, laughing that they’ve called truces before and they haven’t stuck. “We’re going to do a lemonade stand together.”

Jackman added that he’s entering into this truce will the full intention of keeping it going but there are caveats.

“I am preparing for this to be a permanent truce,” he said, “but let me be clear, the truce is not friendship. The truce is not getting together. Blake [Lively] can come over any time. We love her. We can even babysit the kids together.”

Also on the show, Jackman showed off his trusty bread maker, which he sets to wake him up with the smell of freshly baked bread every morning.

“It’s the greatest thing ever,” the actor said.

Asked how he keeps his physique while eating bread every morning, Jackman laughed, “It is completely unfair,” adding, “I’m just a skinny bugger.”