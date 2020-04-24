Justin Bieber Becomes First Artist With 7 Songs To Hit A Billion Streams On Spotify

Justin Bieber really is top of the pops.

This week, the Canadian superstar reached another massive streaming milestone, becoming the first artist with seven songs that have been streamed over one billion times on Spotify.

According to Forbes, Bieber pulled ahead, thanks to his duet “I Don’t Care” with Ed Sheeran, which recently crossed a billion streams.

Less than 80 songs have crossed that mark on all of Spotify.

Bieber’s most played song on Spotify remains “Love Yourself”, with the tracks “Sorry”, “What Do You Mean?”, “Despacito”, “Let Me Love You” and “Cold Water” also racking up over a billion listens.

The singer is also only 50 million streams away from having his collaborative track “I’m the One” reach one billion.

Bieber had previously been tied with Post Malone, who has had six tracks break the billion-stream barrier.