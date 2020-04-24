Alex Rodriguez Says His Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Is ‘On A Pause’

A-Rod and J.Lo will wait a little bit longer to tie the knot.

On Thursday night, Alex Rodriguez appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and host Jimmy Fallon asked, given the coronavirus pandemic, what’s going on with his planned wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

“We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid. Everything has been just on a pause,” Rodriguez said. “We just want to make sure we think safety first to make sure all the little ones are all in a good place.”

The former baseball player also praised Lopez’s performance for the “One World: Together at Home” special, which he and their kids helped out with.

“It was a family effort,” Rodriguez said. “Our kids are much better at the arts and the camera angles. I never thought our backyard would convert into a concert hall.”

Rodriguez is also focused on helping with coronavirus relief during the pandemic, telling Fallon celebs have a “debt to be able to give back” to people in need.

He and Lopez have donated 20,000 meals to hotel workers in the Miami area.

Later on the show, Fallon enlisted the help of Sean Evans to play a mini-game of “Hot Ones” with Rodriguez.

“This will just be another bonding experience,” Fallon laughed.