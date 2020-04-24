Eddie Van Halen Once Put A Gun To Fred Durst’s Head After A Jam Session Went Wrong, New Book Claims

What was supposed to be an innocent jam session between Eddie Van Halen and Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst took a turn for the worse.

The pair were reportedly jamming around 2001 when Halen got mad that Durst was smoking marijuana, filmmaker and photographer Andrew Bennett revealed, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Bennett has released a new photobook, Eruption in the Canyon: 212 Days & Nights With the Genius of Eddie Van Halen, consisting of pictures and anecdotes from the time he spent filming with Van Halen between 2004 and 2007.

RELATED: Report: Eddie Van Halen Released From Hospital Following Complications From Throat Cancer Treatment

The band were reportedly unhappy with what Bennett came up with and a dispute over ownership led them to court in 2018.

The book stated that a record label once suggested Van Halen and Durst work together, with Durst responding: “That would be hilarious. The greatest guitar player ever plays with the worst band ever.

Van Halen was said to have replied, “F**k it, let’s jam.”

The incident allegedly took place after guitarist Wes Borland quit Limp Bizkit, with the band holding auditions to find a replacement.

The session took place at a house in Beverly Hills but Van Halen was not impressed with Durst smoking weed, so left without his guitar and amps, describing the situation as “like being a scholar amongst kindergartners.”

Van Halen was then unable to get in contact with Durst for 24 hours, so drove to his house in an assault vehicle he had bought at a military auction.

RELATED: David Lee Roth Thinks ‘Van Halen Is Finished’

Bennett wrote, “He got out wearing no shirt, his hair in a Samurai bun on top of his head, his jeans held up with a strand of rope and combat boots held together by duct tape. And he had a gun in his hand.”

“That a**hole answered the door,” Bennett quoted Van Halen as saying in the book. “I put my gun to that stupid f**king red hat of his, and I said, ‘Where’s my s**t, motherf**ker?’ That f**king guy just turned to one of his employees and starts yelling at him to grab my s**t.”

Bennett continued, “Eddie Van Halen stood on the front lawn of a residential home in Beverly Hills in broad daylight, smoking a cigarette while holding a gun on Fred Durst as he went back and forth from the house to the assault vehicle, lugging amps and guitars.”

ET Canada has reached out to Van Halen’s rep for comment.