Travis Scott And Kid Kudi Drop New Collab ‘The Scotts’

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi have teamed up for a new single, “The Scotts”, which debuted Thursday night on Scott’s special “Astronomical” event within the “Fortnite” online game.

Described as “a one-of-a-kind musical journey,” “Astronomical” delivered “an other-worldly experience” along with the premiere of the new track before it was released on digital music platforms.

The cover art for the single was designed by KAWS (a.k.a. artist Brian Donnelly), who has created cover artwork for artists such as Kanye West and Towa Tie, and whose work is collected by Pharrell and Swizz Beatz.

“The Scotts” is produced by Daytrip, Dot Da Genius, and Plain Pat, with co-production by Travis Scott and Mike Dean.

Scott has been a longtime admirer of Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi.

“In my whole career, all I wanted was acceptance from Kid Cudi,” Scott told Rolling Stone in 2016. “I don’t care about nothing else! This dude saved my life. He kept me from doing a lot of f**ked up s**t to myself, kept me on the right path. That’s why I make music, that’s why I go hard for the fans.”