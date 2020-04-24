Bill Gates Talks To Stephen Colbert About When We Can Expect A Coronavirus Vaccine

It could take up to two years before we get a coronavirus vaccine.

On Thursday night, Bill Gates appeared on Global’s “The Late Show” to talk about the roadmap to a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19.

“There are two ways out: One is if we get miracle therapeutics that are greater than 95 per cent cure rate. We can’t count on that,” Gates explained. “The other is a vaccine that’s highly effective that we get out to the world population. Some of these vaccines — we’ll understand by this summer, we’ll see because they’re going into humans now — we’ll see if they get this strong antibody response.”

He continued, “And then we have to do broad safety testing and get the manufacturing going. So even a year from now, even if everything went perfectly… we could start the manufacturing.”

Gates added that it’s also possible the timeline will stretch to two years for manufacturing a vaccine but offered some hope.

“Every day when I see the engagement of the vaccine groups, I actually think, Wow, we can surprise people on the upside here,” he said. “I have been saying 18 months but some of these vaccines are ahead of that schedule.”

The billionaire added that through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundations’ Therapeutics Accelerator he is at work on seven vaccines, with more than 100 vaccines being tested.

“There’s almost too many in a way,” he said.

