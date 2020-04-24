Nurse Working The Frontlines Of The COVID-19 Pandemic Wins ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Jackpot

“Wheel of Fortune” is paying tribute to the heroes working on the pandemic frontlines.

On Thursday, the game show aired an episode feature ER nurse Arzo Mehdavi, who has been working to treat COVID-19 hospital patients.

Appearing on the show, which was taped before the shutdown, Mehdavi hit the jackpot, taking home $56,000 in prizes.

Then, in a special moment, Vanna White paid Arzo and her family a virtual visit while she was watching the episode with her family.

“If I can bring her any kind of joy for all the hard work and dedication she has given to so many, I would do it a thousand times,” White told People. “It’s just overwhelming what they are doing, so it makes me feel so good to give back just a touch. It’s nothing for what they do for us.”

Mehdavi said, “[Being on ‘Wheel’] is such a happy memory for me, and waiting for the show to air has given me something fun to look forward to.”