Prince Harry Sends Touching Letter To Family Of 18-Year-Old Girl He’d Previously Met Who Died During Lockdown

Prince Harry sent a heartfelt letter to the parents of a teenager who died during lockdown.

Harry met Holly Smallman, 18, who was cremated on March 27 in Aintree, near Liverpool, U.K., back in 2015. She’d struggled with a number of complex conditions, including cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and lung disease.

The Duke of Sussex recalled meeting Holly in the email sent to her parents, Hayley and Gary.

People are being urged to post online tributes to Holly Smallman from Liverpool who died recently at the age of 18 after battling complex medical conditions. It's her funeral today and her mum Hayley wants people to #wearpinkforhol as only 10 people can attend the service. pic.twitter.com/9jp90aLPdh — BBC Radio Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) March 27, 2020

The message read, according to a grab published by the Daily Mail: “I wanted to write and say how saddened I was to hear of the tragic loss of your daughter Holly.”

“I feel so fortunate to have met Holly when her sister Ruby received a Well Child award.

“Holly was evidently a very special and happy girl, despite her significant challenges, and she clearly had an extra special relationship with her siblings.”

#PrinceHarry has sent an email of kindness to Liverpool Mum Hayley Smallman who lost her 18 year old daughter Holly last month 💗 👉https://t.co/AsPKtAegT4 pic.twitter.com/eaY9vosJ8j — The Guide Liverpool (@TheGuideLpool) April 24, 2020

It continued, “It was a great privilege to spend time with you all, particularly Holly, and I still remember the amazingly creative handmade penguin that Ruby gave me.

“I imagine words cannot really hope to provide much comfort to you and your family at this most difficult of times.

“But I wanted you to know that you, and your daughter Ruby and son Josh, are all in my thoughts and prayers.

“Meghan and I send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences,” Harry signed the message off.

Despite being told she wouldn’t live past her second birthday, Holly died peacefully in her sleep at 18.

“The grief that we’re going through is so awful and we can’t have contact with anybody else at the moment. Only over the phone and FaceTime, so we’re desperate,” Hayley told the Mail, adding only 10 people were present at the teen’s funeral.

“For Prince Harry to find the time to send this email, to know that Holly made that impact on him and that he cares so much, even in all this private turmoil he’s going through, just meant the world to us.”