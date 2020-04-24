New Kids On The Block Drop New Coronavirus Single ‘House Party’

New Kids on the Block just dropped the perfect song to get you through quarantine.

On Friday, Donnie Wahlberg shared the new coronavirus-themed single “House Party”, recorded by New Kids on the Block remotely while in self-isolation.

Lyrics include, “Ain’t got nothing else but time/I think I’m gonna lose my mind/But leave it all behind/When will it stop?/I can’t take this s**t no more.”

The track and video also features appearances by Boyz II Men, Jordin Sparks, Naughty By Nature, Big Freedia, and more.

Proceeds from “House Party” will go to the organization No Kid Hungry, which helps to feed vulnerable children during the pandemic.

New Kids member Danny Wood told CNN that he knew they had a good song on their hands when Wahlberg sent him the track and his kids started dancing.

“I thought the melodies were great and we all just started figuring out how we were going to do it,” he said. “It was over the course of three or four days we all recorded, sent the files off, then the song was done. It happened really quick.”

Wahlberg added, “People have got sick relatives and bills to pay and kids to take care of and all this stuff, and everyone still found time to put in all this effort. That’s when you know something really wonderful is happening. Even if it helps two people feel better about this quarantine, it’s worth it.”