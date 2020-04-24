‘Ellen’ Debuts Trailer For Second Season Of ‘Dead To Me’

Thanks to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, fans of Netflix’s dark comedy “Dead to Me” can have a first look at the official trailer for the second season.

In the first season, Jen (Christina Applegate) joins an emotional support group after the death of her husband, and strikes up a friendship with fellow widow Judy (Linda Cardellini). After a series of events threaten to put the kibosh on their friendship, a shocking incident in the season finale finds the two bound together.

As they struggle to keep their secrets buried despite the efforts of Det. Perez (Diana-Maria Riva), the pair must take drastic measures to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The second season of “Dead to Me” debuts Friday, May 8.