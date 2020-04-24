Scarlett Johansson Talks Being An Action Star And Raising Her Daughter

Scarlett Johansson may be one of the biggest female stars in the world but she doesn’t let it go to her head.

The “Black Widow” star is on the new cover of Parade, and in the issue she talks about everything from her role in the Marvel universe to raising her daughter.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Reveals How Scarlett Johansson Sparked His Hilarious Feud With Ryan Reynolds

The 35-year-old says she regularly takes five-year-old Rose past the Manhattan apartment where she grew up.

“One of the great privileges of raising your kids where you grew up is that you get to do the stuff and see the things you did when you were a kid,” Johansson says.

The actress also remarks on the incredible success the Marvel films have enjoyed leading up to her solo starring role in “Black Widow”.

“We’re still processing how much of an impact these movies have had,” she says.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson On Her Twin Brother’s Charity Work: ‘I’m Incredibly Proud Of Him’

Johansson also talks about coming up in Hollywood and rarely being the first choice for a role, including Black Widow, which was originally meant for Emily Blunt.

“Since an early age, I’ve been rejected constantly,” she says. “I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice.”

The actress is also asked about when fans can expect her and fiancé Colin Jost to finally tie the knot, but she remains mum, simply saying, “No comment,” but adds that he is “the love of my life.”