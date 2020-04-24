Claire Danes & Mandy Patinkin Sum Up The ‘Homeland’ Series Finale In One Word

With “Homeland” set to conclude its eight-season run on Sunday, April 26, stars Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin paid a virtual visit to Global‘s “The Late Show” to discuss the series finale with host Stephen Colbert.

During the segment, Colbert enlisted the actors to play a game he called “There’s No Place Like Homeland”, in which he attempts to ask as many questions about the finale as he can.

Among the answers Colbert sought was whether Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) or Max (Maury Sterling) are brought back for the final episode.

RELATED: Claire Danes Loves The ‘Homeland’ Porn Parody: ‘You Know Your Work Has Resonated’

“What?!?” Danes replied. “Impossible.” (A solid answer, considering both characters had been killed off.)

Colbert also wanted to know if Patinkin’s character Saul Berenson turns out to be the bad guy.

RELATED: The Cast Of ‘Homeland’ Talk The Final Season, The Show’s Evolving Depiction Of Muslims & More

“Oh my God, I can’t believe you thought of that, Stephen,” Patinkin responded. “You are just… you should have been Carrie Mathison.”

For his final question, Cobert asked each to describe the series finale in a single word.

“Conclusive-ish,” offered Danes, while Patinkin added, “I would say beginning-ish.”

RELATED: ‘Homeland’ Star Mandy Patinkin Lauds Intelligence Community

The stars also pondered how their respective characters would respond to a pandemic, revealing very different responses.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.