Avril Lavigne Talks ‘We Are Warriors’, Cancelling ‘Head Above Water’ World Tour

Avril Lavigne wants everyone to know that they’re all warriors.

The Canadian songstress dropped the re-recorded single “We Are Warriors” to honour the frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 35-year-old reveals to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante that the powerful song will soon be accompanied by an emotional music video.

“I’m putting together a video right now that’s going to have a really powerful message in it and sort of showing what’s going on right now and all the workers. I’ve asked fans to send in clips of people who they know who are warriors and so I’m shooting my clips in my backyard.

“I’m just doing my part, want to flatten the curve, stay at home, stay safe, keep everybody safe. And just be responsible about the whole thing and in the meantime turn to music and I hope this song just like lifts people up and lifts their spirits up.”

Another battle Lavigne has faced over the years was with Lyme disease. The singer drew inspiration from that difficult time for her sixth studio album Head Above Water, which was released just last year.

Lavigne has since had to cancel the album’s world tour due to the coronavirus.

“I think the hardest thing about having to cancel the ‘Head Above Water’ world tour, because we had it Europe, China, Japan, and South East Asia, I had to cancel. The hardest part about that was that I had just overcome Lyme disease and my own personal health battle and just got back out there with my album Head Above Water and was doing this tour so it was such a bummer,” she says.

Continues Lavigne: “I had waited so long and so did the fans, but it’s obviously devastating to cancel a world tour when you put that much into rehearsals and you’re right about to fly over there.”

The “Complicated” singer is now practising self-isolation and social distancing measures at home. But that hasn’t stopped her from creating new content.

“I’ve been writing a lot of songs. I have a studio in my house so that’s nice. I’ve been working on other projects that are also coming out this month.”

She reveals: “I’ve just been doing a lot of cooking, cleaning. I use the Swiffer a lot and I consider that to be my cardio.”

Check out our full interview with Lavigne below.