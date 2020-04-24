Avril Lavigne Talks ‘We Are Warriors’, Cancelling ‘Head Above Water’ World Tour

Avril Lavigne wants everyone to know that they’re all warriors.
The Canadian songstress dropped the re-recorded single “We Are Warriors” to honour the frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 35-year-old reveals to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante that the powerful song will soon be accompanied by an emotional music video.
“I’m putting together a video right now that’s going to have a really powerful message in it and sort of showing what’s going on right now and all the workers. I’ve asked fans to send in clips of people who they know who are warriors and so I’m shooting my clips in my backyard.
“I’m just doing my part, want to flatten the curve, stay at home, stay safe, keep everybody safe. And just be responsible about the whole thing and in the meantime turn to music and I hope this song just like lifts people up and lifts their spirits up.”
Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle. Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. Overnight everyone was asked to battle. Overnight everyone became Warriors. I wanted to get involved and contribute so I got to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you. I re-recorded Warrior to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing. To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of you who has had their world shaken. This is for you. In addition, I’m going to be donating the net proceeds of this song to Project Hope, an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world. The full song will be released this Friday so click the link in my bio to pre save it so you’re ready to go when it comes out. You can also get involved and donate by heading over to charitystars.com Thank you all for everything you’re doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you. We Are Warriors. 🖤🖤🖤 #WeAreWarriors
Another battle Lavigne has faced over the years was with Lyme disease. The singer drew inspiration from that difficult time for her sixth studio album Head Above Water, which was released just last year.
Lavigne has since had to cancel the album’s world tour due to the coronavirus.
“I think the hardest thing about having to cancel the ‘Head Above Water’ world tour, because we had it Europe, China, Japan, and South East Asia, I had to cancel. The hardest part about that was that I had just overcome Lyme disease and my own personal health battle and just got back out there with my album Head Above Water and was doing this tour so it was such a bummer,” she says.
A heartfelt message to my fans: As you all are aware, governments across Europe have continued to impose restrictions banning large public gatherings because of the continued spread of the coronavirus. Now the United States of America has implemented its own travel ban. With these restrictions in place it means that I am no longer able to bring the Head Above Water Tour to Europe and the United Kingdom. And it sucks! I have been looking forward to this tour for so long. For the opportunity to reconnect with my amazing, supportive fans. My main concern continues to be your health and safety and I want to come back and rock out with you at another time when everyone can enjoy the shows without worry. Sending you all so much love ❤️
Continues Lavigne: “I had waited so long and so did the fans, but it’s obviously devastating to cancel a world tour when you put that much into rehearsals and you’re right about to fly over there.”
The “Complicated” singer is now practising self-isolation and social distancing measures at home. But that hasn’t stopped her from creating new content.
“I’ve been writing a lot of songs. I have a studio in my house so that’s nice. I’ve been working on other projects that are also coming out this month.”
She reveals: “I’ve just been doing a lot of cooking, cleaning. I use the Swiffer a lot and I consider that to be my cardio.”
