Liam Payne Goes To Work At A Food Bank To Help People Through The Pandemic

Liam Payne is doing good in tough times.

On Friday, the former One Direction singer shared a post on social media, thanking the organization Trussell Trust for their efforts in feeding people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Payne also shared a photo of himself working at the organization’s Food Bank.

“Recently I made a personal, long-term commitment to support the Trussell Trust and their vital work supplying meals to those in need all over the U.K.,” he wrote in the post.

“It was humbling to get involved in my local food bank yesterday, and to meet some of the incredibly passionate people like Carla, Dorothea and Helena who are working tirelessly during these incredibly tough times,” he continued.

Payne added, “I’m glad to be playing my small part as we work towards a future in which nobody needs a food bank.”